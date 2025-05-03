Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Zevia PBC worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZVIA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Price Performance

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.17 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZVIA

About Zevia PBC

(Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.