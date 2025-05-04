103,250 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

