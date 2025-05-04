14,049 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company's stock worth $266,751,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 105,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $20,648,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,197 shares of the company's stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company's stock.

Shares of HI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

