167,423 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 167,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 132,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SunOpta by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SunOpta by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,758. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

