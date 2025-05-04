17,747 Shares in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SPMC opened at $19.15 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

Sound Point Meridian Capital ( NYSE:SPMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

