18,991 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

