230,161 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 230,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

