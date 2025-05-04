26,149 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 216,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 137,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,683 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSEM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

