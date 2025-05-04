26,149 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 216,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 137,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,683 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSEM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.