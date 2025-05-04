2,979 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. The trade was a 15.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,064 shares of company stock valued at $91,879,525. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

