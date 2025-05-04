31,700 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 655,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,281,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 329,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 626,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 188,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

