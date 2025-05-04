32,061 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 153,537 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.94. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

