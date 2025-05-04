3,390 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.3 %

SITE opened at $121.96 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

