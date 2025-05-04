40,608 Shares in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $113.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

