51,184 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

