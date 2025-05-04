51,216 Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $368,509.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,332,075.58. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,817.25. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,411. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semrush Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

View Our Latest Report on Semrush

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.