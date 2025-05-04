56,862 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

