58,677 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

