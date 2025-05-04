87,920 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 190.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,112 shares of company stock worth $101,275. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.87 million. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

