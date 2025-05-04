9,261 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 832,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIGI. CIBC assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

