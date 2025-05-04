A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $557.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.