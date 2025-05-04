Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $252.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.78. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.