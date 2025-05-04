AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,841 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Stock Up 6.4 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.