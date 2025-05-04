Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 435,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

