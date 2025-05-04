Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Trading 26.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) rose 26.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 193,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 51,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 22.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

