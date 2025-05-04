Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $323.71 million for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRC stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

