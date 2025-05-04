America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.8 %

CRMT opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.23 million, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $72.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,686 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,246.80. The trade was a 13.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.