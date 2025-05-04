Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arcadium Lithium to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

ALTM opened at $5.85 on Friday. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Arcadium Lithium

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $1,362,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,754,742.60. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

