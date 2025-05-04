Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402 in the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

