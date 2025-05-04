Aspen Technology (AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $297.35 million for the quarter.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.