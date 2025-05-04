Aspen Technology (AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $297.35 million for the quarter.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aspen Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
