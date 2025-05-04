Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $869.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

