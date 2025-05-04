Barclays PLC Acquires 12,483 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $932.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

