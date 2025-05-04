Barclays PLC Acquires 14,065 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTKB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 947,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.41.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

