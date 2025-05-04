Barclays PLC Acquires 5,958 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Udemy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $418,563.27. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,321. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $952,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

