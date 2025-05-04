Barclays PLC Buys 14,404 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 12.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,706.35. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IAS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

