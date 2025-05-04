Barclays PLC Buys 17,384 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249,845 shares during the last quarter. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.