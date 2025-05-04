Barclays PLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

