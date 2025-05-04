Barclays PLC Buys 212 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

DJCO stock opened at $381.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.93 and a 200 day moving average of $469.29. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $359.34 and a twelve month high of $602.00. The firm has a market cap of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

