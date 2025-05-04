Barclays PLC Buys 927 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ooma by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 187,245 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE OOMA opened at $12.55 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

