Barclays PLC Buys 9,845 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 218,505.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 155,139 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,304.80. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $650,460.06. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,009 shares of company stock worth $2,397,123 in the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

