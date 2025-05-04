Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 384,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.13. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on MultiPlan from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

