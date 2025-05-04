Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

DXC stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.