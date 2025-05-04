Barclays PLC Grows Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

ASTE stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of -476.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

