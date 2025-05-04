Barclays PLC Grows Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 21,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $572,795.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,892.55. The trade was a 44.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,614,322.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.15. This trade represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,745 in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

