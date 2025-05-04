Barclays PLC Grows Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 327.27%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

