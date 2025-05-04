Barclays PLC Grows Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 112,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

OneSpan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

