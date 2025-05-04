Barclays PLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

