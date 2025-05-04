Barclays PLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $8,980,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $7,248,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.10.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

