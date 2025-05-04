Barclays PLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,199,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.03. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,395.61. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,665,399.68. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,288 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

