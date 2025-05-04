Barclays PLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $27.85 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $633.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $413.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Standard Motor Products

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.