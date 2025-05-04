Barclays PLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limbach

Limbach Trading Up 4.4 %

LMB opened at $103.20 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.